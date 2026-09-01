Olunga is back: Benni McCarthy unveils Kenya squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Kenya national team coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled his provisional squad ahead of their opening back-to-back fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, against Eritrea and Guinea in September.

Harambee Stars will participate in the qualifiers despite being among the co-host nations for the 2027 edition, which will be the first to be hosted by three countries, and the first in five decades to be organised in the CECAFA region, since it was hosted by Ethiopia in 1976.

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Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host the 2027 AFCON from June 19th to July 17th. Because Kenya is in Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea, only one other team from the group will advance to the final tournament.

Harambee Stars will kick off their campaign at home against Eritrea on September 26th at Nyayo Stadium, before making the long trip to West Africa to face Guinea on October 1st at Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

Olunga to chase for Kenya record

McCarthy has kept faith in a number of players, who represented the country during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which was co-hosted in East Africa.

Kenya’s lead striker and captain Michael Olunga has also returned to the squad. Olunga, who plays for Al-Arabi in Saudi Pro League, last appeared for Kenya during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Gambia on September 5th, 2025.

The former Gor Mahia striker started and captained the side, playing the full match before missing subsequent international call-ups due to a long-term pelvic injury.

Olunga has already returned to action with Al-Arabi scoring in a 1-1 draw against former club Al-Duhail. Olunga’s return will be a huge boost for a player, who only needs two more goals to become Kenya’s all-time national team top scorer.

He reached 34 goals after scoring a crucial brace during a 5-0 victory over Seychelles in the World Cup qualifiers. Two more goals will see him overtake former Gor Mahia great William Ouma.

In a recent interview with Flashscore, Olunga said of breaking the record: “Having a coach like Benni McCarthy, who is the all-time top scorer for South Africa, it gives me motivation to believe it is achievable.

“Hopefully, if I continue to work hard with the national team, God will give me the opportunity one day to be the all-time top goalscorer for Kenya.”

Meanwhile, Byrne Omondi, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, and Caleb Kramer have been listed as the goalkeepers while the defenders include Manzur Okwaro, Stanley Wilson, Abud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Amos Wanjala, Frank Odhiambo, Daniel Ayembe, Deon Woodman, Michael Kibagwe, Rooney Onyango, Paul Ochuoga, and Hannif Wesonga.

Kenya has qualified for the AFCON six times in history, but they have never advanced past the group stage.

Their last appearance was in 2019 in Egypt, where they recorded a 3-2 win against Tanzania but exited in the group stage after defeats to Algeria and Senegal.

A total of 48 nations will compete in the qualifiers, with 24 teams set to feature at the final tournament.

Kenya squad for 2027 AFCON qualifiers;

Goalkeeper; Byrne Omondi, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Caleb Kramer.

Defenders; Manzur Okwaro, Stanley Wilson, Abud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Amos Wanjala, Frank Odhiambo, Daniel Ayembe, Deon Woodman, Michael Kibagwe, Rooney Onyango, Paul Ochuoga, Hannif Wesonga.

Midfielders; Zak Vyner, Timothy Ouma, Kevin Wangaya, Chris Erambo, Duke Abuya, Marvin Nabwire, Austin Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Will Lenkupae, Aldrine Kibet.

Strikers; Mohammed Bajaber, Sharif Musa, Ben Stanley, Job Ochieng, Adam Wilson, Javan Ochieng, Louis Millard, Michael Olunga, Ryan Ogam, Micah Obiero, Lawrence Okoth.