Sibo focused on Ghana’s AFCON qualification and title bid

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo says qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is his immediate priority after the Black Stars missed out on the previous edition of the tournament.

Sibo admits Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON was a major disappointment and believes the team must now make amends by securing qualification for the 2027 tournament.

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“The only thing I have in mind is that we have to qualify for this AFCON because the last AFCON we didn't qualify for was a big disappointment for all Ghanaians. This is the right time for us to make things right,” Sibo said.

The 28-year-old midfielder says the disappointment of missing the previous tournament remains personal and has increased his determination to help Ghana return to the continental competition.

“This AFCON is something that really, really matters to me. The last AFCON that we didn't qualify for, I was disappointed,” he added.

Sibo has also committed to doing whatever is required to help the Black Stars secure their place at the tournament.

“Whatever I have to do to help my colleagues so that we can get this qualification, I have to do it,” he said.

Ghana will begin their qualification campaign against the Ivory Coast on Thursday, September 24, in what promises to be a demanding opening fixture.

The midfielder is confident Ghana have enough quality to compete with the Ivorians despite the strength of their squad.

“It doesn’t scare me. We know the opponents in front of us. They are a very good nation and have good individual players. We also have quality players who can match them, and we are ready for that match,” Sibo said.

Competition for places in midfield is also expected to be intense, with several players available for Carlos Queiroz.

Sibo believes that competition can benefit the Black Stars by pushing everyone to perform at their best.

“We need to be competitive every time in the team. If we have players who play the same position, it is very good for everyone because we push ourselves to give our best to the nation.”

Beyond qualification, Sibo has his sights set on Ghana going all the way and winning the tournament.

“I know it’s possible. The only thing we have to do is stay positive, work hard and keep pushing,” he said.

Ghana will face Cote d’Ivoire in Bouake before hosting The Gambia in their second Group C qualifier. The Black Stars will then travel to Morocco for an international friendly against the Atlas Lions on October 4.