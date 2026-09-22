Maboe replaced as Orlando Pirates star joins South Africa squad

Kaizer Chiefs star Lebo Maboe has been forced to withdraw from the Bafana Bafana squad that will start their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign against Guinea on Saturday.

Maboe injured his ankle while playing for Amakhosi at the weekend, and scans have revealed that the damage will keep him out of the games against Guinea and Eritrea (September 30), as well as the friendly against Egypt on October 4.

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It is a shame for Maboe, who last played for the national team in 2021.

He will be replaced in the squad by Orlando Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi, the eighth winger to be included by new coach Pitso Mosimane.

It is not quite a like-for-like replacement, and why Mosimane felt he needed yet another wide option is unclear.

Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas and Brooklyn Poggenpoel are the four midfield options remaining in the squad.