Madagascar arrive in Uyo ahead of Nigeria AFCON clash

Madagascar have arrived in Uyo ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash with Nigeria.

The 28-man delegation, comprising players and officials, landed at Victor Attah International Airport at around 2:05 p.m. before heading to their hotel after completing immigration formalities.

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More members of the delegation are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Corentin Martins’ side will face the three-time African kings at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday.

The Barea will then return home to host Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in their matchday two fixture four days later.

Madagascar will take confidence from their meeting with Nigeria, when they recorded a 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles in the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.