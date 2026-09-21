Arokodare reveals fitness concern ahead of Nigeria qualifiers

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has admitted he is not yet fully fit as he joins Nigeria’s squad ahead of their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The towering striker has been affected by lingering physical problems following a recent bout of fever but remains determined to contribute to the national team.

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Arokodare acknowledged that returning to full training has been challenging as he works to regain his fitness and sharpness.

“You could see after five or six minutes that I was hunched over because I was tired. I needed this match to realize that I am not yet 100 percent fit. I still feel weak,” he said as per AjaxLife.

“I haven’t recovered as much as I thought. I wanted to start, but I don’t think I could have. We had a tactical training session in the morning and my legs were weak. I was dead after five or six minutes into the match.

“I am happy that I was able to come on, though. Hopefully, I will recover fully during the international break.”