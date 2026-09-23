Ghana suffer multiple withdrawals from key stars ahead of clash against Ivory Coast

Ghana will be without several key players for Thursday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Côte d’Ivoire after a series of injury-related withdrawals from Carlos Queiroz’s squad.

Captain Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus are among the high-profile absentees, while Alidu Seidu and Abdul Rahman Baba have also been ruled out of the international window.

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Kudus withdrew from the squad to continue his recovery and build up his fitness after recently returning from a seven-month injury lay-off.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward had only recently returned to competitive action and was initially included in Queiroz’s 24-man squad.

Semenyo has also withdrawn after suffering a swollen ankle. The Manchester City forward had started the season strongly and scored twice in his club's Premier League victory over Sunderland before pulling out of the Black Stars squad.

Ayew, meanwhile, has been ruled out after reporting an injury concern after arriving in camp.

Defensive options have also been affected, with Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman unavailable because of injuries.

Seidu had only recently been added to the squad after joining OGC Nice on loan from Rennes, while Baba reported to camp before being ruled out following medical assessment.

The withdrawals come after Queiroz had already made several changes to his original squad because of medical concerns.

The coach subsequently drafted in Benjamin Tetteh, Felix Afena-Gyan, Mohammed Fuseini, Rahim Ibrahim and Jonas Adjetey, among others, to strengthen the team.

Fuseini arrives in camp after scoring his first goal for Derby County at the weekend, when he came off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Black Stars opened camp in Accra on Monday and had 18 players take part in Tuesday's training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team departed Ghana on Wednesday morning for Bouaké, where they are scheduled to hold their final training session ahead of Thursday's game.

Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, in their opening Group C qualifier for the 2027 AFCON.