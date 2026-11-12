Mosimane breaks silence on Kenya job and McCarthy criticism

Pitso Mosimane had three wins on his return to the Bafana Bafana helm

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane spoke to the media ahead of South Africa's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

He discussed the challenge of facing a side already qualified for the finals, the return of several key players and the threat posed by Benni McCarthy's team.

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How difficult is it to face a Kenya side who have already qualified for AFCON as co-hosts?

Pitso Mosimane: Kenya are a tricky opponent because you're playing against a team that has nothing to lose. They've already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, so the result doesn't affect their place at the finals.

That gives them the freedom to approach the game however they want. They can come out and play against us, or they can sit back, defend and try to frustrate us.

What if they want to work on their defensive organisation and resilience ahead of the finals? They can use this game for that. Or perhaps they want to go toe to toe with us. This is the opportunity for them to do it because the result doesn't matter as much to them.

That's what makes it a difficult game. It means much more to us than it does to them.

We have to be ready for whatever approach they take. I expect the same level of performance that we showed against Guinea, and we have to find the answers to whatever Kenya put in front of us.

If we want to go to the Africa Cup of Nations finals, we have to do what is required. We have to win the match. It's as simple as that.

What have you made of Mbekezeli Mbokazi since his return to the national team?

He's a good boy and a good player. He wants to play, he's got a good mentality and he brings good energy to the team.

The players coming from Major League Soccer have to travel for almost a day and a half to get here. There are time differences, and we don't adjust the team's schedule to accommodate them because we're one group.

But they arrive and fit straight into the team. The MLS players have been very focused, and you can see they come from a good environment.

It's also important for me to show respect to the players who were part of our World Cup squad and bring them back into the group, without compromising what has been happening while they were away.

That's the most important thing. You're only as good as your last game, and we have to maintain the momentum we've built with our results.

How do you balance bringing back established players with rewarding those who performed well in their absence?

We have injuries, and Thapelo is out, but other players have returned. We have to give them an opportunity because there was never a problem with them before.

It's the same with Lyle Foster, Mbokazi and the other players who were not available in the previous camp. They played well at the World Cup and deserve the opportunity to be part of this group again.

But everybody must understand that when a player is injured, somebody else has to play in his position. And when the injured player comes back, he must have the right mentality and understand what has happened in his absence.

We can't say that it's better for the team to lose because a particular player isn't available. Everybody is part of the national team.

We have a pool of players to choose from across the whole country. I cannot say I don't have a certain player because there are others who can come in. The quality might not always be exactly the same, but we have players available.

How much consideration do you give to player fatigue when selecting your squad?

We play once every two months, so fatigue is not really something that belongs to us as the national team.

Managing fatigue is not my responsibility in the same way that it is for the clubs. My job is to select the best players who are available.

I don't overtrain the players, and I don't undertrain them. I look at who is available and who can help the country, and I select those players.

Do you take notice of criticism in the media about your team selections?

To be honest, I don't really follow everything that is said in press conferences or written about the team.

I have to look at what I have available because if I start listening to everybody, my decisions and my way of thinking will be influenced.

If I read everything you write, I will be in trouble! You can write what you want, and I must respect your opinion.

But if those opinions start getting into my head and affecting the players I select, then I might as well not be here.

One journalist will have his opinion and another will have a different opinion. So who should I listen to?

I'm the coach and you are the journalists. You have to do your job and have people following what you write. That's your business.

There's nothing wrong with asking those questions. You have to do your job, and you have to make your money.

My business is to win football matches.

If you don't ask those questions, I'll actually be surprised, because then you're not doing your job as a journalist.

How big a threat is Kenya striker Michael Olunga?

Last time we were dealing with Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund, and now we have Michael Olunga. It's almost the same challenge, although Olunga is probably faster than Guirassy.

He's a difficult player to deal with. I don't think he played in their last one or two matches, but he's the captain of the team and a legend in Kenya.

Now they've brought him back for this match, so we have to be ready for that challenge as well.

What are your thoughts on facing a Kenya side coached by Benni McCarthy?

We're playing against a team led by a big personality, a top guy who has achieved more internationally than any other South African player.

Nobody has done what Benni has done internationally for our country, and we have to give him the respect he deserves.

He was a top player, and as a coach he has also achieved something special. Nobody else from South Africa has coached at Manchester United.

We have to acknowledge that and respect what he's done.

That means we must be properly prepared and ready for this game. You cannot have Benni McCarthy sitting on the opposition bench and then have your players running around without purpose or not putting in the effort.

There's no chance of that. We have to be ready and take this game very seriously.

You have experienced coaching against a South African team while working abroad. How do you think McCarthy will approach facing his own country?

What's sitting on the left side of your chest? That's what you represent. You cannot wear a badge and then not represent it properly.

When I was wearing the Al Ahly badge, it was important for Al Ahly to win. That's the team I was representing.

I think it's exactly the same with Benni. He's coaching Kenya, and he wants Kenya to win.

How important will the home supporters be on Friday?

As Ronwen (Williams) said, we need the support and the confidence of the supporters. Without them, it becomes much more difficult for us to do our job.

We need everyone to believe in this team. We need the supporters to drive the players and fill the stadium, whether we are playing here or anywhere else in the country.

We cannot achieve that without you guys in the media. You are very important, and we respect the role you play.

We need everyone behind the team because this is a very important game for us.