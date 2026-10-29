Mvurya urges Kenya to maximise Bayern vs Ajax AFCON opportunity

Excitement is already building in Kenya following the incredible announcement of the opening match of the Raila Odinga International Stadium pitting European football giants Bayern Munich and Ajax.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Salim Mvurya says the big clash of titans scheduled for January 5th, 2027, will be used as a test match for Kenya in preparation for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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The 2027 AFCON edition will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from June 19th to July 17th, will be the first to be hosted by three countries, and the first in five decades to be organised in the CECAFA region, since it was hosted by Ethiopia in 1976.

While the match between Bayern and Ajax will bring the required international touch of magic and exposure, Kenya will also have an opportunity to show top-class event management for the highly-anticipated opener of the new sporting arena, The Talanta Sports City.

The areas of work for the Local Organising Committee (LOC) may include testing their plans on visa, transport, hospitality, branding, broadcasting, match ticketing, security and crowd management.

Bayern vs Ajax provides dress rehearsal

“The forthcoming official unveiling of the Raila Odinga International Stadium – Talanta Sports City, featuring a high-profile encounter between German giants FC Bayern München and Ajax, will provide a critical dress rehearsal to test our operational systems, security arrangements, logistics, crowd management and overall fan experience ahead of AFCON 2027,” said Mvurya.

In a recorded address broadcast on Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto said the European clubs would headline the opening, confirming that the 60,000-seater facility along Ngong Road would host the high-profile European football encounter.

“Come January 5, 2027, we will open this new modern historic match between two giants of European football, FC Bayern of Germany and AFC Ajax of Amsterdam,” said Ruto.

Mvurya further noted that the game between Bayern and Ajax is already branding positively on the global scene, cementing the country’s image as a premier sports destination.

Mvurya officially unveiled the (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 LOC Standing Committee, entrusting its members with the national responsibility of coordinating and overseeing Kenya’s preparations towards delivering a world-class, memorable and successful continental football tournament.

“Carefully selected for their wealth of experience, professional expertise and proven leadership, the committee brings together distinguished individuals whose collective capabilities will be instrumental in delivering a championship befitting Kenya’s ambitions as a leading sporting destination,” added Mvurya.

“I reaffirmed their mandate and reminded them that they carry the hopes and aspirations of over 55 million Kenyans to deliver a tournament that brings pride and joy to the country while securing a lasting legacy in sports development, tourism, investment and economic opportunities.

“With less than eight months to kick-off, I challenged the committee to move decisively from planning to execution, prioritising operational readiness, effective coordination, strategic partnerships, financial accountability and strict adherence to delivery timelines.”

Kenya ready to welcome the world

Mvurya also met representatives of Bayern and Ajax during their visit to Kenya to assess preparedness and capacity to host a historic international football encounter at the Raila Odinga International Stadium.

“Our discussions were fruitful and constructive, paving the way for the much-anticipated clash between the two European clubs, scheduled for January 5th, 2027, in what promises to be a landmark moment for Kenyan football,” explained Mvurya.

“I reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a whole-of-government approach in delivering this historic event, facilitating the delegation’s engagements with key sectors, including the Min of Tourism and Wildlife as well as the Min of Interior and National Administration, to demonstrate Kenya’s capability to provide the necessary security, immigration, travel and hospitality arrangements for the teams, officials and international fans expected to attend.”

Mvurya concluded: “With preparations now underway, this landmark event presents an important opportunity to showcase Kenya’s world-class sporting infrastructure, inspire the next generation of football talent and provide Kenyan fans with an exceptional international football experience and further position the country as a leading global sports tourism destination.”

The 2027 AFCON will be part of the Africa Cup of Nations’ 70th anniversary, and could be the last one to be held in odd-numbered years, as CAF announced in December 2025 that AFCON would become a Quadrennial tournament from 2028 onwards.