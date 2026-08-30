First goal for Shandre Campbell, another assist for Puso Dithejane who set up Lewandowski

Shandre Campbell (middle) scored his first goal for his new club

Shandre Campbell scored his first goal for Belgian side Kortrijk on Saturday, while Puso Dithejane added another assist to his growing collection this season.

Campbell netted his side’s only goal in a 3-1 loss to Sporting Charleroi as their tough start to the season continued. It was the first league goal the side had scored in three games.

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He netted from a quick counter-attack, finishing a cross from Thierry Ambrose.

Dithejane set up legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski for an equaliser after coming off the bench in Chicago Fire’s 2-2 draw at Seattle Sounders.

It was his cross that was headed into the net by the Pole, and the winger now has four goals and two assists for the Fire first team since his January move from TS Galaxy.

Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth) and Lyle Foster (Burnley) both remain sidelined at their respective English Championship clubs and will be hoping for a move away before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United) both remain sidelined for their Major League Soccer teams.