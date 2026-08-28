Mofokeng set for Anderlecht clash as duo face key tests

Thapelo Maseko will be in action for new club Copenhagen on Monday

It will be another busy weekend for most of South Africa’s overseas contingent playing in major leagues. Here is a round-up of who is playing and when (kick-off times are South African).

Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth, England)

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vs Bristol City, Saturday 16h00Portsmouth's next Championship fixture is at home to Bristol City, but there remains uncertainty over Le Roux’s future at the club. He has not played for the side since an EFL Trophy clash against West Ham on August 8.

Lyle Foster (Burnley, England)

vs Norwich City, Saturday 16h00Burnley are away at Norwich in the Championship, but Foster is still in limbo and out of the plans of coach Nicky Hayen. The best thing for all parties looks like a move before Tuesday’s closing of the transfer window.

Samukele Kabini (Molde, Norway)

vs Vålerenga, Saturday 16h00Molde return to Eliteserien action following their 11-0 cup victory over Midsund, though the Bafana Bafana left-back was rested for that encounter.

Aden McCarthy (Sabah FK, Azerbaijan)

vs Araz PFK, Saturday 17h00

McCarthy's Sabah are away in the Azerbaijan Premier League fresh from their progression to the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Shandre Campbell (Kortrijk, Belgium)

vs Sporting Charleroi, Saturday 18h15

Contrary to last weekend, Campbell's Kortrijk are back in action in the Belgian Pro League with a home clash against Sporting Charleroi. They lost their opening two games of the season without scoring a goal.

Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire, USA)

vs Seattle Sounders, Saturday 22h30Chicago travel to Seattle following their midweek Leagues Cup quarter-final defeat to Monterrey, in which Dithejane was not at his best. Seattle have had a tough season so far.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, USA)

vs Seattle Sounders, Saturday 22h30

He remains sidelined and will not play this weekend, but reports suggest he is making better-than-expected progress from his thigh injury.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, USA)

vs Orlando City, Sunday 02h30Minnesota are at home after their emphatic 5-1 victory at San Jose last weekend, but Hlongwane has been sidelined by a knee injury and is not expected to play.

Olwethu Makhanya's recent ratings Flashscore

Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers, Scotland)

vs Aberdeen, Sunday 13h00

Rangers travel to Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership following the disappointment of their midweek exit from the UEFA Conference League. Makhanya has been excellent in a tough start to the campaign for his side, perhaps their best player.

Ime Okon (Hannover 96, Germany)

vs Darmstadt 98, Sunday 13h30Hannover are away in the 2. Bundesliga having lost their opening two games, but are fresh from a 9-1 win over Hemelingen in the German Cup. Okon played the full 90 minutes, having been a substitute in the club’s two league defeats before that.

Gift Links (AGF, Denmark)

vs Randers FC, Sunday 16h00AGF follow their Europa League loss against Benfica with an away Danish Superliga fixture. The club have three draws and a defeat in their four league games so far, so are yet to register a win.

Jaedin Rhodes (Ried, Austria)

vs Hartberg, Sunday 17h00

Ried travel to Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga, with Rhodes having started both their games so far this season (D1 L1).

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Manasse Kianga (Slovan Bratislava, Slovakia)

vs MFK Zemplín Michalovce, Sunday 17h00

Kianga has already made an impact this season, with two league goals and another in Champions League qualifying. Get on the phone, SAFA!

Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgium)

vs Anderlecht, Sunday 18h30

It is a major Brussels derby for Mofokeng against Anderlecht and a huge test for him in a fired-up atmosphere early in his stay in Belgium. Luckily, he is used to Soweto derbies!

Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)

vs UTA Arad, Sunday 20h00

FCSB have a home league fixture, though Ngezana is currently sidelined with injury.

Tylon Smith (New England Revolution, USA)

vs Columbus Crew, Sunday 22h30

This game was shifted from Saturday to Sunday and could mark Smith's debut for New England Revolution following his move from Queens Park Rangers.

Thapelo Maseko (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

vs Sønderjyske, Monday 19h00Copenhagen's next game is against Sønderjyske. Maseko has come off the bench in their last two games, including the 4-1 win over FC Inter in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.