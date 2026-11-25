African Player of the Year 2026 shortlist revealed as Senegal and Morocco battle it out

The African Player of the Year 2026 shortlist has been announced as two countries dominate.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) selected Sadio Mane and Pape Gueye from Senegal, along with Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari for Morocco.

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Senegal won AFCON 2025, beating Morocco 1-0 in the final whilst Morocco reached the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, giving Hakimi, Díaz and Saibari a boost in their chances of winning the award.

During AFCON, Mane was named Player of the Tournament, Diaz won the Golden Boot with five goals and Gueye scored the decisive goal in the final to help Senegal win it.

Interestingly, Samuel Eto'o and Yaya Touré share the record with four awards each, whilst Yaya Toure won four successive awards between 2011 and 2014.

Mane, who is again nominated for this year, has won the award twice in 2017 and 2018. Hakimi also became the first Moroccan winner since Mustapha Hadji in 1998 when he won in 2025.

Previous winners

025 – Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

2024 – Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

2023 – Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

2022 – Sadio Mané (Senegal)

2019 – Sadio Mané (Senegal)

2018 – Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

2017 – Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

2016 – Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2015 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

2014 – Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2013 – Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2012 – Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2011 – Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast)

2010 – Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)

2020 and 2021: not awarded.

The 2026 African Player of the Year winner will be announced on Wednesday, 2nd December 2026.