The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has reacted to the latest decision by the Court of Arbitration (CAS) to overturn the previous ruling issued by the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), confirming the right of the Senegalese national team to be crowned with the continental title.

The decision by CAS came 10 months after the controversial AFCON final on January 18th 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, which the Lions of Teranga won 1-0 after extra time, but subsequently lost 3-0 in the boardroom.

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The decision to overturn Senegal’s victory was reached in March when the African body’s Appeal Board ruled they had forfeited ⁠the match by walking off the pitch in protest of Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.

The incident occurred in the final minutes of regular time, when the Senegalese players left the field in protest against the referee’s decision to award Morocco a penalty.

After play resumed, the Moroccan team failed to convert from the penalty spot, before Senegal decided the match in their favour with a 1-0 win during the two extra periods, thanks to a goal by Pape Gueye.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, CAS, the highest authority in sports law, ruled in favour of Senegal, reinstating them as the 2025 AFCON champions.

The CAS Panel composed of Professor Gerald Simon as President (France), Professor Dr Ulrich Haas (Germany) and Professor Luigi Fumagalli (Italy), held an in-person hearing behind closed doors at CAS headquarters in Lausanne on 8th October and unanimously agreed that “there is no doubt that the effects of the referee’s decision were limited to the pitch”, hence the referee’s decision “was covered by the ‘field of play’ doctrine”.

Morocco to challenge CAS ruling

Morocco FA have come out to protest against the decision, terming it as astonishing and went further to state that they will challenge the decision by CAS.

The FRMF further argued the ruling failed to adequately consider the disciplinary consequences of players leaving the pitch without the referee's permission, citing regulations established by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has taken note of the decision rendered this Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland, by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding an appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation against a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board concerning the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco,” read part of the statement.

“In this regard, the FRMF expresses its astonishment and registers its protest over the fact that its submission was not upheld.

“The FRMF’s request centered on the necessity of drawing the appropriate legal consequences from actions that could compromise the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process - specifically, established facts concerning an exchange that took place between the German arbitrator, Ulrich Haas, and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was announced.

The federation further argued that CAS had failed to consider FIFA and IFAB's position regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee's permission and the associated disciplinary consequences.

“The FRMF further notes the decision failed to take into account the stance recently adopted by both the International Football Association Board (IFAB)—the international body responsible for the Laws of the Game - and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee’s authorization, as well as the associated responsibilities and disciplinary sanctions.

“Consequently, the FRMF reaffirms its determination to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge this CAS decision.”