DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace snap up Aussie striker Brownlie

Crystal Palace have snapped up Aussie striker Rylan Brownlie.

The teen moves to Palace as a free agent after coming off contract at A-League club Brisbane Roar.

The 18 year-old made 11 senior appearances for Brisbane.

"It feels amazing. Absolutely amazing. The facilities here are incredible and I just want a few minutes and start scoring goals," Brownlie told Palace's website.

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “We were made aware of Rylan after seeing him play first-team football for Brisbane Roar.

“He’s an attacking player who can play anywhere along the front three and will feature as part of the Under-21s side.”