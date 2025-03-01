Karius superb as he makes winning Schalke debut

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius has made a winning debut for Schalke.

He had not played a competitive game since February 24, 2024, the date of his only appearance for Newcastle last season (a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal), his second overall in the two years he was with the Magpies,

Over a year later, Karius kept a clean sheet on debut for Schalke in their 1-0 win against 2.Bundesliga rivals Munster.

BILD says the 31 year-old made three spectacular saves over the 90 minutes.

Karius has a deal with Schalke to June.