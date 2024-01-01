Slot insists Liverpool wary of Palace

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is wary facing Crystal Palace today.

Slot insists it's too to judge winless Palace as they meet at Selhurst Park in today's early kickoff.

He said, "I said many times when it comes to us and I said it also in relation to Wolves last week, that if you play six games it's so hard to judge the league table.

"The weird thing or maybe that's not weird, but they got some results against United and Chelsea, two top teams. The other results were not as they would have probably wanted it. Last season they finished really strong. Lost one or two good players, that's also clear.

"I said it about Wolves last week and I can say the same about this team, that they will do better during the season. Hopefully not tomorrow, of course."