Head coach Patrick Vieira looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Group J qualifying football match between Senegal and Sudan

Senegal became the first team ⁠to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup ‌of Nations without kicking a ball ‌on Tuesday, joining ‌co-hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania ‌in the 24-team field at ‌the tournament starting in June.

Mozambique’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia ‌in Group J meant ⁠Senegal ‌cannot finish outside the top two ​with 10 points from four games, booking ​their place at the continental finals with two ⁠qualification rounds ​to spare.

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Group J standings Flashscore

Senegal won a contentious 2025 Cup of Nations final against hosts Morocco ‌1-0 but were stripped of the title by a Confederation of African Football appeals committee after their players were alleged to have left the field of play in protest ‌at decisions by the ​referee.

The matter has been ‌heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a verdict due to be released in the ⁠coming ⁠weeks.

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying here.