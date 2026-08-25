Semenyo makes PFA history as first Ghanaian in Team of Year

Antoine Semenyo has become the first ever Ghanaian to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Manchester City forward was recognised by his fellow professionals following a remarkable 2025/26 campaign in which he established himself among the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking players.

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Semenyo’s inclusion caps a season in which he combined his explosive form for Bournemouth with an impressive transition to Manchester City, while also earning a nomination for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

Although he ultimately missed out on the individual prize, his place in the Team of the Year represents a landmark achievement for Ghanaian football.

From Bournemouth sensation to Manchester City star

Semenyo began the 2025/26 campaign at Bournemouth and quickly emerged as one of the Premier League's standout performers.

Operating primarily from the left but capable of playing on either flank, the Ghanaian became Bournemouth's principal attacking outlet and produced the most prolific goalscoring season of his career.

He scored 10 Premier League goals for Bournemouth before his January move to Manchester City, having already attracted interest from several of England's biggest clubs.

His form was so impressive that City eventually triggered a deal worth around £62.5 million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League confirmed the move as a five and a half year contract.

Rather than being overwhelmed by the move, Semenyo immediately looked at home among City's elite.

He finished the campaign with 17 Premier League goals and four assists across his spells with Bournemouth and Manchester City.

A Ghanaian goalscoring record

Semenyo's Premier League stats last season Flashscore

Semenyo's campaign also saw him rewrite Ghanaian Premier League history. His goals for Bournemouth and City took him to 17 Premier League goals in a single season, making him the highest-scoring Ghanaian in a single Premier League campaign.

That achievement placed him beyond the previous benchmark associated with Ghanaian greats such as Tony Yeboah and Andre Ayew. It was another indication of how far Semenyo had progressed since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023.

At Bournemouth, he had already developed into a powerful, direct forward who could combine physicality with pace and an increasingly reliable finishing ability. His 2024/25 campaign had produced 11 league goals, but the 2025/26 season represented another major leap.

By the time he left the south coast in January, he had become one of the most sought-after attacking players in England.

Recognition from his fellow professionals

The ultimate recognition came when Semenyo was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The PFA awards are particularly significant because the Team of the Year is voted for by professional footballers themselves.

Semenyo had already been recognised during the campaign, winning the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award for September 2025.

He was then shortlisted for the Premier League's Player of the Season award alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice, Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago.

He did not win the individual award, but his Team of the Year selection arguably carries a different kind of significance.

It means his performances were judged by the players he competed against every week and they considered him among the best in the division. Speaking during the ceremony in Manchester, the Ghanaian was flattered.

"You play against these players all year round. It’s nice to know that I’m one who’s been voted for."

For Ghana, Semenyo's inclusion creates a piece of history of its own as no Ghanaian had previously been selected in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.