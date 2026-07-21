Scottish Cup 'crushing risk' sees Celtic and Rangers hit with charges

Celtic and Rangers have been hit with disciplinary charges after an independent review of the shocking incidents that marred a violent Scottish Cup clash between the bitter Glasgow rivals last season.

A report commissioned by the Scottish Football Association concluded that "crushing" and "life-threatening violence" were narrowly avoided in the chaotic Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

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Police and stewards were injured after Scottish champions Celtic won the quarter-final in a penalty shoot-out on March 8th.

Celtic fans spilt on to the pitch to celebrate and Rangers supporters charged towards them, with fireworks thrown back and forth.

At least 37 people were arrested and one steward is still receiving treatment for an inner ear injury after being struck by a masked Rangers fan.

The report said it was a "minor miracle" no one suffered more serious injuries.

Lead author of the report Mark Blackbourne detailed two "near-misses" when Celtic 'Green Brigade' ultras "overwhelmed" police and stewards outside the stadium in an "already overcrowding area" and "created real and foreseeable crushing risk".

Fans invade the pitch at Ibrox Andrew Milligan / PA Images / Profimedia

Fans rushed turnstiles and forced exit gates open and a steward was arrested on suspicion of taking payment to help them gain entry.

The second incident came when "masked (Rangers) fans armed with poles and reinforced gloves came within a very small margin of a violent mass confrontation".

The report added: "The four minutes 28 seconds for the police to re-establish control was a period in which life-threatening violence was possible."

Medics support a steward at Ibrox Andrew Milligan / PA Images / Profimedia

Several planning failures were identified, partly influenced by a 10-day delay to finalise the 8,042 ticket allocation for Celtic fans -- the highest number of away supporters allowed at an Old Firm derby since 2017.

The report noted sectarian chanting, coins and vapes thrown at players and match officials, while a Rangers player reported racial abuse.

A 10-year-old Celtic fan was struck in the face by a coin and left the stadium at half-time after "inadequate management" of his treatment.

The review said Celtic's 'Green Brigade' fans and Rangers' 'Union Bears' ultra group had the "most direct and unimpeded access to the pitch" and trackside cordons were inadequate.

The Scottish football authorities were also criticised.

"Sanctions are too modest, too deferred and too inconsistently applied," the report said.