Celtic suffer Iheanacho blow as Nigerian joins Bursaspor

Celtic have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian striker agreed to join Turkish second-tier club Bursaspor.

The forward had been considering offers from both Celtic and the ambitious Turkish side, but Bursaspor’s proposal proved more attractive, leading to a three-year agreement.

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The move leaves the Premiership searching for alternative attacking options as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Manager Martin O’Neill has already brought in Camilo Duran, who he believes can provide a similar impact to Daizen Maeda.

The Japan international is expected to depart this summer in pursuit of a Premier League move.

Meanwhile, Callum Osmand is set to play a key role and compete with Duran for a starting position.