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Saracchi left gutted as Celtic return falls through

Saracchi left gutted as Celtic return falls through
Saracchi left gutted as Celtic return falls throughVagelis Georgariou / Actionplus / Profimedia

Boca Juniors left-back Marcelo Saracchi has confirmed he will not be returning to Celtic.

The Scottish champions had been in discussions with the Argentine club over a permanent move following his impressive loan spell last season.

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However, the Uruguay international revealed that, despite his efforts to make the transfer happen, a return to Parkhead is no longer on the cards.

“My agent and I did absolutely everything within our power to make a return to Glasgow happen,” he wrote on Instagram. 

“I’m truly gutted that I won’t be able to continue at the club at this stage of my career.”

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Marcelo SaracchiCelticBoca JuniorsFootball transfersPremiership

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