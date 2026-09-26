Scotland earn first point under Pocognoli in Slovenia draw

Slovenia remain without a head-to-head victory over Scotland (D4, L2) after Jan Oblak made a series of second-half saves to secure a 0-0 draw in their UEFA Nations League Group B1 opener.

Taking charge after the departure of Steve Clarke, Sebastien Pocognoli’s Scotland tenure almost got off to a nightmare start.

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Just seven minutes in, a swift counterattack ended with Andraz Sporar cracking a stunning finish in off the woodwork, but the celebrations were quickly curtailed by the linesman’s flag for offside.

The hosts continued to dominate the early exchanges, and Sporar had a golden chance to put the ball in the back of the net again minutes later. On this occasion, though, he turned Danijel Sturm’s cross wide from close range.

Match stats Flashscore

Slovenia continued to push and went close once again just after the half-hour mark as Vanja Drkusic could only guide a header onto the outside of the post from a tight angle.

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession, it took the Scots until the final moments of the half to finally threaten in the final third. Making his debut, Robbie Ure struck the post from the edge of the area, with Oblak beaten.

The momentum after the break belonged to the visitors as they started to play higher up the pitch, albeit without finding the quality to get past Oblak.

Oli McBurnie had a fantastic opportunity to score his first senior international goal as he broke through on goal, yet was thwarted by Oblak as he tried to go around him.

Billy Gilmour was next to try his luck when he broke into the box, but his tame effort was easily saved by the Atletico Madrid stalwart. Scotland continued to turn the screw in the final twenty minutes, yet continued to come up against an inspired Oblak.

Match momentum Flashscore

McBurnie was denied again, this time from point-blank range, before Kieron Bowie skewed his finish wide of goal after being picked out by Gilmour.

Ultimately, neither side could find a winner, meaning the spoils were shared. The result sees Scotland’s 12-match drawless run come to an end (W7, L5) and although there were encouraging signs in a second half where they were always in the ascendancy, the lack of cutting edge needs to be addressed.

Meanwhile, Slovenia have now failed to win in 90 minutes in their last seven matches in Ljubljana.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

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