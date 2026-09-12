Schick scores late equaliser as Leverkusen claim point at Augsburg

Ibrahim Maza (right) battles for the ball with Hennes Behrens

Patrik Schick’s late intervention stopped Augsburg from making it three wins at the start of a season for the first time ever, the 2-2 Bundesliga draw at the WWK Arena seeing Bayer Leverkusen move up to sixth.

Moussa Diaby, Ezequiel Fernandez and Ibrahim Maza all had decent efforts at goal for the visitors in the opening 15 minutes.

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That pressure soon told when Christian Kofane collected Edmond Tapsoba’s long ball and placed it beyond Finn Dahmen, who was making his 100th Bundesliga appearance in the Augsburg goal.

Aside from an early effort from Arijon Ibrahimovic, the hosts were consistently on the back foot in the first half.

Eight shots from Leverkusen as the match approached half-time was enough evidence to show how one-sided the game was, and the lack of atmosphere in the stadium told the story.

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The only Augsburg player emerging with any credit from the opening 45 was Noahkai Banks, but even he blotted his copybook with a booking just before the break.

Leverkusen’s Aleix Garcia continued to torment a home side that were completely out of sorts, until a hesitant Mark Flekken allowed Michael Gregoritsch to nip ahead of him and tap the ball over the line, completely changing the complexion of the game.

Within two minutes, an unmarked Gregoritsch headed home a second from a corner.

Bayer thought they’d equalised just before the hour mark, but a VAR review saw their goal ruled out for a foul, as the action really began to heat up.

The visitors seized the initiative and substitute Schick levelled things up at the end of normal time, scoring for the third game in a row.

The draw saw Augsburg make it five games unbeaten run at home, but they dropped down to third, whilst Leverkusen still remain unbeaten in the month of September since 2022 (W10, D5).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg)

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