Africans Abroad: Zabiri scores historic hat-trick as Mafouta, Yassine bag brace

From match-winning goals to influential displays, African players made a major impact in securing vital results for their clubs.

England

Bryan Mbeumo was on target as Manchester United bounced back from a slow start to beat Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford and claim their first Premier League victory of the season.

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The Cameroon international endured an early disappointment after hitting the crossbar from close range following Marcus Rashford’s cross. However, he quickly made amends later in the second half.

After Bruno Fernandes completed his hat-trick, the Red Devils captain turned provider, finding Mbeumo, who calmly lifted the ball over Ipswich goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, with his effort striking the bar before crossing the line.

Elsewhere, Malick Yalcouye scored his first Premier League goal as Brighton pushed Chelsea all the way in a thrilling 4-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The Ivory Coast youth international gave the Seagulls hope after the Blues raced into a 3-0 lead, producing a superb volley that flew in off the post to beat goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Yalcouye’s effort sparked a Brighton revival, with Pascal Grob later reducing the deficit further.

Nevertheless, Chelsea restored their two-goal advantage through Cole Palmer before Grob struck again in stoppage time, but Xabi Alonso’s men held on for victory.

In another fixture, Yoane Wissa inspired Newcastle United with a spectacular goal as the Magpies secured a 2-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

After a tense opening period, Anthony Elanga broke the deadlock by firing the visitors ahead after a brilliant move involving Nico Gonzalez and Amar Dedic.

Tottenham pushed for an equaliser but struggled to find a way past goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Newcastle then sealed the points through DR Congo international Wissa, who produced an acrobatic finish from yet another corner to double their advantage.

The victory leaves Spurs pointless and goalless after two matches, while Newcastle have now won 14 away league games against the Londoners.

Ademola Lookman IPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Spain

Yassir Zabiri stole the show with a sensational hat-trick as Racing Santander defeated Elche 3-2 to claim their first LaLiga victory in 14 years.

The Morocco international opened the scoring in the 15th minute before doubling Racing’s advantage just six minutes later.

Zabiri completed his treble in the 36th minute, volleying home Inigo Vicente’s cross to cap a remarkable first-half display.

The 21-year-old became only the fourth Moroccan this century to score a LaLiga hat-trick and the second-earliest African to achieve the feat after Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o.

Also, his treble ended Racing’s 22-year wait for a top-flight hat-trick at El Sardinero.

In another Spanish top-flight fixture, Ademola Lookman scored as Atletico Madrid secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sevilla to end the hosts’ perfect start to the LaLiga season.

The Nigeria international doubled the Mattress Makers’ advantage in the 19th minute, squeezing a low effort past Odysseas Vlachodimos at the near post after the hosts struggled to contain the visitors’ attacking pressure.

Lookman thought he had added another shortly after half-time, but the effort was ruled out for offside. Atletico remained in control, with Alex Baena scoring twice to put them firmly in command.

Miguel Sierra pulled one back for Sevilla, but Lookman and Atletico held on comfortably.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal as Deportivo La Coruna claimed their first LaLiga victory since promotion with a 3-1 win over Valencia.

The Gabon striker doubled Deportivo’s lead in the 17th minute with an exquisite finish after Mario Soriano released him behind the defence.

Valencia responded through Umar Sadiq, who pounced on a defensive mistake to fire home from close range and halve the deficit.

Aubameyang continued to threaten after the break, forcing several saves as Deportivo searched for a third.

An own goal eventually restored their two-goal advantage and secured a vital victory.

Italy

Hassane Kamara scored a fortunate goal as Udinese secured a 3-2 victory over Monza to maintain their unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

The Ivorian struck in first-half stoppage time, with his long-range effort appearing harmless before Monza goalkeeper Demba Thiam inexplicably palmed the ball into his own net.

The goal gave Udinese a crucial 2-1 lead after Jakub Piotrowski had opened the scoring and Andrea Colpani equalised for the hosts.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp then produced a superb half-volley moments later to put Udinese 3-1 ahead at the interval.

Monza responded through Gustavo Varela after the break but could not find an equaliser despite sustained pressure.

The defeat leaves Monza with back-to-back losses and just one win in their last 24 home league games.

Hassane Kamara IPA / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia

Germany

Emmanuel Latte Lath marked his Union Berlin debut with a goal as his side fought back from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Ivorian forward opened the scoring after just three minutes, rising above Raphael Onyedika to power Josip Juranovic’s corner beyond Noah Atubolu.

Frankfurt responded quickly and eventually built a 3-1 lead through Younes Ebennou’s hat-trick. The hosts refused to surrender, with Leopold Querfeld heading home before Tim Skarke completed the remarkable comeback in the 92nd minute.

Meanwhile, Christian Kofane scored a dramatic late goal as Elversberg stunned Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in their first-ever Bundesliga match.

Elversberg raced into a remarkable 3-0 lead through Lukas Petkov, Cole Campbell and David Mokwa, leaving the 2023/24 champions shell-shocked.

Leverkusen eventually responded through Patrik Schick, setting up a tense finish. Kofane then delivered the decisive moment in stoppage time, reacting quickest to smash home the rebound after Victor Boniface's effort struck the crossbar.

Leverkusen pushed for a dramatic equaliser, but Elversberg held firm to complete a famous victory.

France

Central African Republic international Louis Mafouta scored twice as Le Mans pushed Stade Rennais to the limit before suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat in Ligue 1.

Rennes raced into a two-goal lead through Esteban Lepaul and Valentin Rongier, but Mafouta quickly reduced the deficit by poking home Lucas Calodat’s dangerous cross.

The goal was particularly significant, marking Le Mans’ first Ligue 1 strike in 16 years. The African then completed his brace from the penalty spot after VAR ruled Przemyslaw Frankowski had handled inside the box.

Le Mans fought bravely despite going down to 10 men, but Lepaul’s stoppage-time penalty denied them a deserved point.

In another Ligue 1 encounter, Moroccan star Gessime Yassine scored twice as Strasbourg fought back to beat Lens 2-1 and secure their first Ligue 1 points of the season.

After Florian Thauvin put Lens ahead from the penalty spot, Yassine levelled with a deflected effort to breathe life into Strasbourg’s comeback.

The winger remained a constant threat and thought he had completed the turnaround when his cross found Sebastian Nanasi, whose rebound was converted by Jacobo Ortega, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Yassine finally got his reward with five minutes remaining, volleying home a lofted cross to complete Strasbourg’s dramatic turnaround and hand Lens their first defeat of the season.