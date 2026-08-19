Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Barcelona new boy Rodri reveals why he snubbed Real Madrid move

Jose Mourinho speaks on being rejected by Rodri: His doubts created doubts in me!

Saha says Man Utd are "too reliant on Bruno Fernandes" as Baleba bid is made this week

Carlos Baleba update: Man Utd make bid for Brighton midfielder in £65M deal

Most read on Flashscore News

Neymar becomes first player forced to leave pitch as Serie A trials anti-time wasting rule

Former Manchester United and Portugal star Nani reaches 750 career appearances

Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd closing in on Baleba, Arsenal agree Konsa fee

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Saudi side Al Qadsiah snap up Manchester City's Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders during the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Tijjani Reijnders during the 2026 FIFA World CupPhoto by HAKAN AKGUN / ANADOLU / ANADOLU VIA AFP

Manchester City and Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has officially moved to Saudi side Al Qadsiah, the clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

Reijnders, who joined Manchester City in 2025 for €55 million (£47.1m), cost Al Qadsiah approximately £51.4m, according to reports. The Dutch midfielder will earn over £85 million over the span of his four-year contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In his only year in Manchester, Reijnders started regularly but was phased out of the starting XI towards the end of the season. In 2026, Reijnders started just five league games under Pep Guardiola and was an unused substitute in nine of City's last 14 Premier League fixtures.

Reijnders was not included in Manchester City's squad for last weekend's Community Shield.

At Al Qadsiah, Reijnders joins the likes of Mateo Retegui, Nacho Fernandez, Julian Quinones, Koen Casteels, Julian Weigl, and former FC Utrecht full-back Souffian El Karouani. The club finished fourth in the last two Saudi Pro League seasons.

Al Qadsiah are led by Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who joined them in December 2025.

Reijnders is the second Dutch international to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, following Crysencio Summerville. The World Cup standout for Oranje joined Al Hilal from West Ham.

The Netherlands hired former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez as its new manager after Ronald Koeman's resignation. It is unclear whether Xavi will keep Reijnders and Summerville on his radar or look past them during their spells in Saudi Arabia.

Mentions
Al QadsiahManchester CityTijjani ReijndersPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

How the Saudi Pro League is improving as Ollie Watkins ponder Al-Hilal move

Is it a smart move for Manchester City to allow Nico Gonzalez to join Newcastle?

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez will not reunite as Al-Diriyah offer loan move