Saudi side Al Qadsiah snap up Manchester City's Reijnders

Manchester City and Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has officially moved to Saudi side Al Qadsiah, the clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

Reijnders, who joined Manchester City in 2025 for €55 million (£47.1m), cost Al Qadsiah approximately £51.4m, according to reports. The Dutch midfielder will earn over £85 million over the span of his four-year contract.

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In his only year in Manchester, Reijnders started regularly but was phased out of the starting XI towards the end of the season. In 2026, Reijnders started just five league games under Pep Guardiola and was an unused substitute in nine of City's last 14 Premier League fixtures.

Reijnders was not included in Manchester City's squad for last weekend's Community Shield.

At Al Qadsiah, Reijnders joins the likes of Mateo Retegui, Nacho Fernandez, Julian Quinones, Koen Casteels, Julian Weigl, and former FC Utrecht full-back Souffian El Karouani. The club finished fourth in the last two Saudi Pro League seasons.

Al Qadsiah are led by Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who joined them in December 2025.

Reijnders is the second Dutch international to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, following Crysencio Summerville. The World Cup standout for Oranje joined Al Hilal from West Ham.

The Netherlands hired former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez as its new manager after Ronald Koeman's resignation. It is unclear whether Xavi will keep Reijnders and Summerville on his radar or look past them during their spells in Saudi Arabia.