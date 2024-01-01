Tribal Football
Man Utd to use Ratcliffe's multi-club system to help academy stars
Manchester United are leveraging the Sir Jim Ratcliffe multi-club system this season.

The Red Devils are connecting with the owner’s other teams by sending academy players out to gain first team experience.

Per Manchester Evening News, Habeeb Ogunneye, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Williams flew to Switzerland this week to play with FC Lausanne-Sport.

While there has been no movement between Nice and United, that may change in the future.

United are hoping to improve the standard of their academy even further in the coming years.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are the two major prospects to have broken through recently.

