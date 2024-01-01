Man Utd morale rock bottom amongst worried staff

Manchester United staff may be feeling extremely low ahead of their preseason tour of the United States.

While the Red Devils first team will be in high spirits due to new signings and the confirmation that manager Erik ten Hag is staying, there are other issues at the club.Per The Mirror, part-owners INEOS have started their culling of the club’s staff.

They are hoping to lose around 25 percent of the personnel employed by United.

Most of these cuts will happen in departments outside of the men’s and women’s first teams.

United employees whose jobs are at risk are said to have been told about their futures in individual meetings.