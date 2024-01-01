Carsley insists Greece defeat doesn't mean England job chances now over

England interim boss Lee Carsley suffered a major blow to his chances of getting the full time job.

The former Under-21s manager was hoping that he could get the hot seat on a full time basis with the senior side.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, a 2-1 loss to Greece at home may be the final nail in the coffin of those hopes.

On the loss, he stated post-game: “'I was quite surprised after the last camp in terms of people saying the job is mine and it is mine to lose and the rest of it (after beating Ireland and Finland).

“My remit has been clear from the start. I am doing three camps, there are three games left and then hopefully I will be going back to the U21s.

“It (the defeat) has no impact. I said at the start I would not rule myself in or out and that is still the case.

“I am more than comfortable in my position where I am. After the first camp I definitely didn't get too excited or believe too much.

“I know this job is one of the best jobs in the world because you actually have a chance of winning in terms of a major competitions and that is still the case.”