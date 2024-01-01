Souness: Postecoglou sure to be undermined by Tottenham staff

Souness: Postecoglou sure to be undermine by Tottenham staff

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness is not a fan of Tottenham’s present brand of football.

The ex-Reds player and Newcastle coach was asked about Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Souness has branded Postecoglou's “Angeball” style as being naive and not good enough.

Speaking on Three Up Front, William Hill’s podcast, Souness said: “When I think of Ange Postecoglou, I go back to that game against Chelsea where they got two players sent off and he still had them playing right up to the halfway line.

"The only time you can do that is when you’ve got 11 players on the pitch and the ball is constantly under pressure.

“The minute someone can get their head up, you’re in trouble.

"They could have conceded four or five more goals that game – I thought that was naïve.

"It’s naïve to talk like that and say that the more open the game is, the better it is.

"If they’d lost that game seven or eight goals to two, you’ve lost the players as a manager. He wasn’t brave that day, they got lucky.

“He’s walked into Tottenham without bringing any of his own staff, is he so naïve as to think he can trust any of the coaching staff he’s inherited not to go to the chairman with their tittle-tattle.

"I would not take a job and think I can just walk into it – it’s madness – you need to go in with people you trust because being a manager is lonely."