Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has urged his players to remain focused ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries have won eight consecutive matches across all competitions, conceding just twice during their impressive run.

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However, Rose expects a stern challenge from Oliver Glasner's side, who defeated Manchester City 3-1 before the international break.

"We have an important game on Saturday against Nottingham Forest, a really tough opponent, well organised, a good team, good individual players," he told the media.

"I think so far they didn't get the points they maybe deserved, so we just have to be ready for the next game.

"They defend well, they have quality players, they create chances, they have top xG and numbers.

"They are good in set pieces, even if they don't score, but they create threat in every game.

"We need to be patient, not getting frustrated if something's not working out, because to create chances against them is really difficult."