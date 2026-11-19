Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner has confirmed Dan Ndoye should be fit to face Bournemouth on November 21.

Ndoye started Switzerland's 0-0 UEFA Nations League draw in Slovenia, but was withdrawn from the squad ahead of the 4-0 win over Scotland in St Gallen.

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The draw with Slovenia secured the Swiss' promotion from League B to A and the move to release Ndoye from the squad was pre-agreed ahead of the FIFA break.

"Dan Ndoye just played in the first game for Switzerland. I had a call with the Swiss coach, and we agreed if they got the draw in Slovenia, and finished first in their group and got promoted, then he'd release him.

“We say thank you to him. Dan has struggled in recent weeks with his hamstring, then his calf, then he was ill, so he didn’t train regularly for three weeks.

"Now he has rested and had a full week with us which is positive."

Glasner has endured a mixed start to life at the City Ground - with just two wins from 10 Premier League games - and they sit one point above the relegation zone ahead of a trip to the Vitality Stadium.