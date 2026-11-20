Bournemouth manager Marco Rose has confirmed that Alex Scott and Junior Kroupi are fit to start Saturday's Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Both players used the international break to improve their fitness, boosting the Cherries’ options ahead of a demanding schedule.

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Scott was an unused substitute against Ipswich Town, while Kroupi impressed internationally, scoring France's winner against Turkey in the Nations League.

"We're going to see what we do, but we have many games in the upcoming weeks and even next week three games," Rose told the media.

"So a lot of choices and for sure he's going to start in one game of this.

"We have to increase the match time step by step, but he had a good two weeks with training and some rest.

"Now I think Alex is ready, Junior's ready to get more match time and even to start."