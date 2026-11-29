AS Roma closed to within two points of Lazio at the Serie A summit after a convincing 4-0 victory over Monza, as the Giallorossi extended their impressive unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign (W10, D3).

Targeting a fifth consecutive league victory, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side made a flying start against their lowly visitors. Having already seen an early strike ruled out, Donyell Malen was soon celebrating his 18th goal of the season in the 12th minute, as the Dutchman picked up a pass from Rodrigo Mora and fired a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

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That set the tone for a dominant opening half-hour from the hosts, with Matias Soule netting their second of the evening courtesy of a curled strike from Malen’s well-timed pass.

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Armed with a comfortable two-goal cushion, Roma continued to threaten in the final third, though Manu Kone wasted a glorious close-range chance to extend their lead further.

Not to be denied, the Giallorossi duly added a third in the 36th minute when Soule powered a superb 25-yard strike into the top corner beyond Demba Thiam.

The visitors thought they’d been awarded a penalty shortly before half-time, but Wesley Franca’s foul on Samuele Birindelli was overturned for an offside in the build-up to cap off a miserable 45 minutes for the Biancorossi.

Gasperini used the opportunity to rest talisman Malen at the break, and the Dutchman’s replacement, Santiago Castro, spurned a gilt-edged chance to score a fourth when he somehow failed to convert from Emanuele Lulli’s cross.

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Determined to pull a goal back, Monza went close at the other end, as Leonardo Colombo saw a low effort smartly saved by Mile Svilar, before Dany Mota directed a header agonisingly against the bar.

The hosts added late gloss to the scoreline through Castro’s clinical finish from Daniele Ghilardi’s cutback, as they climbed to second in Serie A, while extending their unbeaten record in league head-to-heads to seven matches (W5, D2).

As for Monza, their dismal away form in the top flight shows no signs of letting up after an 18th defeat in 22 such outings (W1, D3).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Donyell Malen (AS Roma)