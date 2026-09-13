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Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League

Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League
Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions LeagueČTK / imago sportfotodienst / AMADA MASARU

Rivers United have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after drawing 2-2 with San Pedro of Cote d’Ivoire at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Finidi George’s side fought back strongly after falling two goals behind, but the comeback was not enough to secure their progression to the next round.

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The Port Harcourt-based club bowed out after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate, with the Ivorians advancing on the away-goals rule.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s other representatives, Enugu Rangers, booked their place in the second preliminary round after defeating Beninese side Sobemap FC 5-4 on penalties.

Rangers will face Algerian giants MC Alger next month, with a place in the CAF Champions League group stage at stake.

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