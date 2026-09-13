Gor Mahia bow out of CAF Champions League after Pyramids loss

Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia saw their 2026/27 CAF Champions League campaign come to an abrupt end in the first preliminary round after losing to Pyramids FC 5-1 in the return leg played at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

K’Ogalo went into the return contest needing to beat the Egyptian giants 3-0 to reach the second preliminary round of the lucrative competition. The convincing defeat means Pyramids completed a 7-1 aggregate win to advance.

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Gor Mahia, who were making a return to the continental stage having missed out in the last campaign, had lost the first leg 2-0 in Nairobi a fortnight ago.

Last season, Kenya was represented by Kenya Police FC, who won the FKF Premier League title, while newbies Nairobi United took part in the Confederation Cup after winning the domestic FKF Cup.

Walid El Karti broke the deadlock

After the two sides started on a slow pace, it was Gor Mahia who almost stunned the former champions in the 24th minute.

David Okoth dribbled through the Pyramids defence from the right wing and delivered a sumptuous cross into the area, but Gor Mahia forward Paul Okoth failed to tap the ball into the net.

However, in the 28th minute, Walid El Karti, who had scored in the first leg, thundered home a header after a cross was floated into the area, to break the deadlock and give Pyramids a deserved lead.

Gor Mahia replied in a bid to try and level matters in the 30th minute when midfielder Shariff Musa worked out a good attempt, but the Pyramids goalkeeper did well to make a fantastic save.

In the 38th minute, Pyramids doubled their lead after a defensive mistake allowed Nasser Maher to fire past Bryne Omondi.

Youssef Obama then scored the third in the 45th minute after another defensive blunder to make it 3-0 for Pyramids and 5-0 on aggregate.

With the game going out of hand for the record Kenyan champions and time running out for the half-time break, David Okoth pulled a goal back in the fourth minute of added time for a 3-1 scoreline.

At the start of the second period, David Okoth continued to be a real threat for Pyramids, with his bursting runs and good deliveries from the right side. Gor Mahia had a goal disallowed for offside as they kept pressing to reduce the deficit.

In the 64th minute, Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor made a double substitution, with Alpha Onyango and Cameroonian Patrick Essombe coming in for Shariff Musa and Lesley Otieno, before Uganda Cranes youngster Denis Omedi came in for Okoth.

With two minutes left to the final whistle, David Okoth almost grabbed another goal for Gor Mahia after making another good run down the left wing, but his ferocious effort was punched out for a corner.

However, it was Pyramids who had the last laugh after Omondi gifted them the fourth goal.

The Harambee Stars custodian attempted to pull something on an opponent, but he failed terribly as Mostafa Ziko rolled the ball into the empty net.

As if not done yet, Ziko scored the fifth in the added minutes of stoppages to grab a brace and complete the rout.

Mazembe beat Medeama to progress

In other Champions League matches, Al-Hilal Omdurman advanced with a 3-0 aggregate victory over Aigle Noir after a 1-0 home win, while El Merreikh FC Bentiu completed a 4-0 aggregate success against Heegan FC with a 3-0 victory in the return leg.

TP Mazembe produced one of the stronger performances of the round, beating Medeama 3-1 to advance 4-1 on aggregate, while Petro Atletico secured their place in the next round despite being held to a 2-2 draw by UD Songo, progressing 3-2 overall.

Tanzania Premier League champions Young Africans, under new coach Manqoba Mngqithi, continued their continental campaign with a 2-1 victory over Gaborone United, taking the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

After losing the first leg 1-0 to Les Aigles du Congo, Rwanda champions APR FC defeated the DR Congo side 3-0 in the return leg played at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday. Skipper Djibril Quattara netted in each half, while Christian Ishimwe also got his name on the scoreboard after 58 minutes.

Red Arrows progress in Confederation Cup

Zambia’s Red Arrows completed a stunning double over Madagascan side FC Rouge in the CAF Confederation Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory in the second leg at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.

The Airmen produced a mature and controlled display to complete a 4-0 aggregate victory, following their 2-0 triumph in the first leg in Ndola, to book their place in the second round of the continental competition against Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

Ackim Mumba was the difference maker, scoring in either half to put the tie beyond FC Rouge and underline Red Arrows' superiority across the two legs.

With a two-goal cushion to protect, Red Arrows showed little inclination to simply sit on their advantage.