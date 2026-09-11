Rangers overcome Sobemap on penalties to reach second round

Nigerian champions Rangers have advanced to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League after defeating Sobemap FC 5-4 on penalties.

The Enugu-based club drew 1-1 with the Beninese side in Friday’s second leg at Stade de Kegue in Lome, with the result leaving the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rangers took the lead in the 22nd minute when Sobemap conceded an own goal, but the hosts responded to equalise with 25 minutes remaining.

Neither side could find a decisive goal during regulation time, sending the tie into a penalty shootout.

The Nigerian side kept their composure to win 5-4 from the spot and book their place in the next round.

Following this result, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side will face Algerian giants MC Alger.