Rigg reflects on Sunderland’s Carabao Cup win over Hull

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Chris Rigg says Sunderland’s priority was always to secure victory after the club booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The midfielder was pleased with Black Cats’ overall performance, while also praising the impact of the club’s summer arrivals and their contribution to the victory.

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“We said in the changing room our objective was to win,” he told the club website.

“The performance was good and there’s still a lot to work on.

“Lots of the new boys came in but I thought they performed really well.

“We’ve got a team of leaders, but it’s good to show my experience out there.

“We have to start getting used to winning – it’s the most important thing.”