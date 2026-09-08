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Le Bris hails Sunderland depth after defeating Hull City

Le Bris hails Sunderland depth after Hull Cup victory
Le Bris hails Sunderland depth after Hull Cup victoryRichard Lee / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Regis Le Bris praised Sunderland’s resilience and squad depth after their hard-fought 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City at the Stadium of Light.

Chemsdine Talbi’s second-half chip proved decisive as the Black Cats booked their place in the fourth round.

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Le Bris made wholesale changes, handing debuts to Jules Ahoka and Dayann Methalie, while Malick Fofana made his first start. 

 “It is good to win, especially at home, because we want to rebuild this fortress,” he told the club website.

“Hull were unbeaten and hadn’t conceded any goals before tonight, so it was a good challenge.

“We showed good energy and started well, but had a lack of shared references.

“We had a new team out there and, while you can train together, the competition is really hard.

“In the second half, we imposed a high intensity and this goal was beautiful.

“We are building this layer and it is important for the Club in general, but also for our season.

“We will need this depth and you can build this through competitions - this one tonight was perfect for that.”

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Chemsdine TalbiMalick FofanaSunderlandHull CityEFL Cup

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