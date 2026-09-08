Talbi magic sends Sunderland through against Hull City

Chemsdine Talbi scored a superb solo goal as Sunderland secured a 1-0 victory over Hull City to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Regis Le Bris made 11 changes from the team that drew with Brentford, handing home debuts to Dayann Méthalie, Jules Akoha and Malick Fofana. Akoha impressed early in midfield, linking well with Talbi, who operated behind the striker.

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Chances were limited before the break, with Talbi’s curling effort forcing a fine save from Dillon Phillips. Sunderland started the second half brightly, but struggled to find a breakthrough.

That changed in the 71st minute when Thomas Meunier sent Talbi through from halfway. The Moroccan raced clear before calmly lifting the ball over Phillips.

Hull threatened late through Joe Gelhardt, but Sunderland held firm to progress. The fourth-round draw takes place on September 16.