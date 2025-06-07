Riemer concerned by Denmark display despite narrow win

Danish coach Brian Riemer said that he was unhappy with the opening 30 minutes, when he was asked to reflect on the Danish performance following the 2-1 win against Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

Riemer said that the early goal from the visitors had a profound effect on the Danish performance in the first half.

"The goal made our game panicky. We used too many touches, we lost our positions. They stood with a relatively high rearguard, despite the fact that they do not push us. But we couldn't get down behind it. It was a big problem. And then we rushed things because we had feeling of being behind.... These are exactly the emotions we need to be able to work with", said Brian Riemer to TV 2 Sport.

Riemer was otherwise satisfied with the second half.

"We managed to create the chances we needed in the second half. But it is clear that we must try to get to a place - and we must use the evaluation for that now - where we do not waste half an hour after the goal to find ourselves again and an interval where I need to correct some things before we move on. It may well become a problem when we get further ahead in a qualification. We should ideally be able to correct that on the field, both from the coaching side, but also from the player side", said the Danish national team coach.

Denmark will be in action again on Tuesday when they face Lithuania in Odense.