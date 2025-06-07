Captain Kane reaches milestone with Andorra winner

Harry Kane continued his prolific form for club and country, reaching another major milestone during England’s 1-0 victory over Andorra.

In scoring against the 173rd-ranked team in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier, the striker scored the 450th goal of his professional career.

Kane made his senior debut on January 15, 2011, while on loan at Leyton Orient from Tottenham Hotspur.

With 106 caps, the Bayern Munich star currently sits joint-seventh on England’s all-time appearance list.

The record is held by legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who earned 125 caps during a remarkable international career.