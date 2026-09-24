Riemer and Solbakken surprise with lineups for Norway-Denmark clash

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has been chosen for the Danish lineup

Brian Riemer and Stale Solbakken have made a couple of surprises in their lineups for Thursday's Nations League clash between Denmark and Norway

Gustav Isaksen has surprisingly not been chosen for the Danish starting lineup. Instead, Patrick Dorgu starts on the right side of the attack.

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In central defense, the national team coach is opting for the in-form Oliver Provstgaard, who has impressed for Lazio in Serie A early in the season, playing every minute of all five matches.

He has also selected Filip Jorgensen as the goalkeeper against Norway. The coach has kept the door open to the possibility of rotating goalkeepers during the four Nations League matches.

Denmark's starting lineup

Filip Jorgensen - Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Oliver Provstgaard, Joakim Maehle – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Morten Hjulmand, Victor Froholdt – Patrick Dorgu, Rasmus Hojlund, Mikkel Damsgaard.

Also, Stale Solbakken has made surprises in the Norwegian lineup.

Left-back David Moller Wolfe—who started every one of Norway's World Cup qualifiers except the match against France—is being replaced by the dynamic Benfica player Fredrik Aursnes, who normally operates in midfield.

Solbakken also makes changes in two other positions.

Alexander Sorloth is unavailable for this squad due to injury and drops out in favor of Fulham winger Oscar Bobb, while Red Bull Leipzig's Antonio Nusa starts in place of Andreas Schjelderup.

Norway's starting lineup

Orjan Nyland - Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, Fredrik Aursnes - Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg - Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa