Riemer allows Kvistgaarden to join Under-21 squad for upcoming EURO

Mathias Kvistgaarden in action against Northern Ireland
On Sunday Brondby attacking midfielder Mathias Kvistgaarden will will leave the Danish senior squad to join the Under-21 squad that will take part in the Under-21 European championships.

Kvistgaarden has left a strong mark on the senior national team, and therefore it makes sense to give him the best possible preparations for the Under-21 European championships, says Danish national team coach Brian Riemer.

"I have been extremely satisfied with what I have seen from Kvistgaarden in the camp this week. This applies to all the training sessions and his performance on Saturday against Northern Ireland. He delivered a strong half hour, where he made a clear and distinct impression in a short time."

"He showed that he can offer some of the things we would like to have in the national team. So, therefore, I have come to the conclusion that he has shown me what I was hoping for."

"He has passed the test, and therefore it makes good sense that he travels with the Under-21 national team and can prepare very well, so that he will hopefully get to play three great group matches- and hopefully more - at the Under-21 European championships", says Brian Riemer.

A few minutes after his substitution, Kvistgaarden had a hand in Denmark's winning goal against Northern Ireland.

Riemer will not replace Kvistgaarden with another player in the senior squad. 

Full-back Anton Gaaei will also go to the Under-21 European championships, but he will remain in the A national team including Tuesday's test match against Lithuania. The Viborg native can make his national team debut here.

"We only have seven defenders in the entire squad, and therefore I also have to deal with the fact that even though we would like to help the Under-21 national team, we must make sure that the A national team is represented as best as possible. So he doesn't leave for the Under-21 European championships until Wednesday morning", says Riemer.

However, he will not promise Gaaei a debut against Lithuania.

"It has not been decided whether he will make his debut against Lithuania, but there is a possibility that he will travel to the Under-21 European championships after making his debut in the senior national team with us", says Brian Riemer.

Denmark play the first match at the Under European championships on Thursday.

