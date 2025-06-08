Real Madrid beat PSG to Mastantuono transfer

Tribal Football
Javier TORRES / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono on a six-year contract, bringing one of Argentina’s brightest young talents to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos beat out strong competition from Paris Saint to secure the signature of highly rated teenager.

Mastantuono had been on Real Madrid's radar since 2023, but talks only gained momentum after the French team emerged as frontrunners to sign the River Plate sensation this summer.

Despite their strong interest, the Spaniards have now secured the teenager’s signature in a deal worth €40 million ($45m/£34m), paid in installments.

