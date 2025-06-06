Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres
Real Madrid agree to pay Alvaro Carreras release clause
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret

Resilient Nigeria hold Russia in international friendly

Shina Oludare
Resilient Nigeria hold Russia in international friendly
Resilient Nigeria hold Russia in international friendlyAlexey Filippov / Sputnik / Profimedia
Russia and Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s international friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles entered the match on the back of their Unity Cup triumph in London, where they defeated Jamaica in the final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The game got off to a lively start, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 27th minute after Semi Ajayi inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Nevertheless, the three-time African champions drew level through super-sub Tolu Arokodare, who capitalised on an error by goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Despite a late push from the hosts, the scoreline remained unchanged, with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye producing a string of impressive saves.

Mentions
Chelle EricArokodare ToluwalaseSafonov MatveyNigeriaRussia
Related Articles
Coach Chelle says Nigeria still a work in progress despite Ghana win
PSG ease past Reims in Coupe de France final
US President Trump suggests "World Cup can be incentive for Russia to end war"