Resilient Nigeria hold Russia in international friendly

Russia and Nigeria played to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s international friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles entered the match on the back of their Unity Cup triumph in London, where they defeated Jamaica in the final.

The game got off to a lively start, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 27th minute after Semi Ajayi inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Nevertheless, the three-time African champions drew level through super-sub Tolu Arokodare, who capitalised on an error by goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Despite a late push from the hosts, the scoreline remained unchanged, with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye producing a string of impressive saves.