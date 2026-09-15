Ex-England and Man City forward Sterling pleads guilty to dangerous driving

Former England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has admitted to dangerous driving after he crashed his Lamborghini on a motorway in May 2026.

The winger also admitted to possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

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He was arrested after the crash on May 28th, 2026, and appeared before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (September 15th) morning - although police confirmed that no other cars were involved and no injuries were reported.

Sterling most recently played for Dutch club Feyenoord after unsuccessful spells at Chelsea and Arsenal, but is currently a free agent after his short-term deal expired.

The 31-year-old - a former winner of the European Golden Boy award in 2014 - enjoyed huge success in his earlier career, winning four Premier League titles with Manchester City and playing a starring role in England's run to the final of the European Championships in 2021.