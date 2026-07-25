Real Madrid's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest on Jose Mourinho's return

It's all eyes on Real Madrid this summer as Jose Mourinho has landed back in the Spanish capital.

Following Xabi Alonso's exit at the start of 2026, the club have gone back to the future with a move to reinstall the 63-year-old at the Estadio Bernabeu, after two trophyless seasons.

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Mourinho's brief is to bring Real Madrid back into a position to challenge Barcelona domestically and make an impact in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

July 24th - Alcorcon 0-1 Real Madrid

July 28th - Leganes 1-4 Real Madrid

August 1st - Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina

August 8th - Ferencvaros 1-2 Real Madrid

August 12th - Deportivo 0-1 Real Madrid

August 16th v Schalke 04 (Gelsenkirchen, Germany - 4pm)

Real Madrid first game of 2026/27 LaLiga season

Mourinho makes his LaLiga return away at Espanyol on Saturday August 22nd (8:30pm).

Real Madrid 2026 summer transfer update

Defence has been a key transfer focus for Mourinho so far this summer, with a double deal completed on full-back duo Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries, alongside a pair of free transfer signings in Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva.