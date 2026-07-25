Real Madrid's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest on Jose Mourinho's return

Following Xabi Alonso's exit at the start of 2026, the club have gone back to the future with a move to reinstall the 63-year-old at the Estadio Bernabeu, after two trophyless seasons.
Mourinho's brief is to bring Real Madrid back into a position to challenge Barcelona domestically and make an impact in the UEFA Champions League.
Real Madrid's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results
* All KO times set as UK
July 24th - Alcorcon 0-1 Real Madrid
July 28th - Leganes 1-4 Real Madrid
August 1st - Real Madrid 2-2 Fiorentina
August 8th - Ferencvaros 1-2 Real Madrid
August 12th - Deportivo 0-1 Real Madrid
August 16th v Schalke 04 (Gelsenkirchen, Germany - 4pm)
Real Madrid first game of 2026/27 LaLiga season
Mourinho makes his LaLiga return away at Espanyol on Saturday August 22nd (8:30pm).
Real Madrid 2026 summer transfer update
Defence has been a key transfer focus for Mourinho so far this summer, with a double deal completed on full-back duo Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries, alongside a pair of free transfer signings in Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva.