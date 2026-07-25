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Fede Valverde 'ready to learn from Mourinho'

Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde.
Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde.Profimedia

Real Madrid are gearing up for a fresh start in the 2026/27 season with Jose Mourinho back in charge.

Mourinho accepted Los Blancos' offer to head back to the Spanish capital after he won the LaLiga title at the Estadio Bernabeu in 2013 before a second stint in charge at Chelsea.

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The club have backed him so far in the transfer market with moves for Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries and a double free transfer swoop on Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate.

Alongside the new arrivals, there has also been a change within the existing squad, with Fede Valverde permanently promoted to club captain following Dani Carvajal's exit.

Valverde is now captain for club and country and the Uruguayan is excited by the challenge of working with Mourinho.

 "I’m eager to learn from him, listen to every piece of advice he gives me, and get the most out of every second of every training session I share with him and his coaching staff. 

"I’m want to grow as a person and as a footballer. He’s a special person from whom I can learn a lot. I hope it’s a great season."

Real Madrid kickoff their LaLiga campaign away at Espanyol on August 22nd.

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