Real Betis beat Valencia to maintain perfect LaLiga start

Real Betis earned a late away win against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, picking up back-to-back 1-0 victories to kick-start their LaLiga season, with Los Che having now won just one of their last 10 games played in the month of August (D3, L6).

Following their disappointing goalless draw against Celta Vigo on the weekend, Valencia were now playing their official gameweek one fixture against a Betis side victorious against Real Sociedad.

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There was far more intensity from Los Che in the opening quarter-hour, with Alvaro Valles called into a quick double save. The Betis stopper first denied Arnaut Danjuma at his near post before getting down low to get a strong hand and deny Ryunosuke Sato, who collected the rebound.

It was one-way traffic as Valencia dominated the first half, but a lack of clinical finishing was the home side’s downfall when presented with opportunities. Danjuma skewed an effort wide midway through the first half before Mouctar Diakhaby headed off target following a corner kick.

Betis failed to make an impact throughout the opening 45 minutes, while failing to register a shot on target.

Carlos Corberan’s men picked up where they left off once play resumed following the restart, dominating play and threatening Betis’s goal but failed to make their dominance count, as Sato had a double-effort blocked in the box.

Both coaches turned to their benches around the hour mark in an attempt to liven up this almost pre-season tempo to the contest.

Just as it looked like the game was petering out to a goalless stalemate, Betis stunned the hosts, breaking the deadlock in the 83rd minute. Two substitutions combined as Fran Garcia broke down the left flank before his early cross into the box was slotted home by Pablo Garcia.

That proved to be the winning goal as Manuel Pellegrini’s men held out and soaked up the late pressure from Valencia.

Victory for Betis means they’ve opened a LaLiga season with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2022, while Corberan will be left frustrated with his side’s inept attacking output, with them failing to score in their two opening games at home.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alvaro Valles (Real Betis)

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