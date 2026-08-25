Jose Mourinho makes Real Madrid transfer admission: The transfer window is still open!

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has made a transfer admission as the summer window comes to a close.

Los Blancos have brought in several stars including Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Carlos Espí, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté and Bernardo Silva in a haul worth over £200M this summer.

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Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos have all departed the side as Mourinho builds a team that can win silverware for the first time in 2 seasons.

Espí's late goal earned Real Madrid a thrilling 2-1 win over Espanyol in their opening clash over the weekend, but Mourinho’s side were not at their best on the night as they failed to control the game and take their chances.

Speaking on the transfer market and if any new additions will be made, Mourinho revealed that the only business that could be made are more sales which leaves no room for new arrivals.

“The squad is CLOSED for me… but the transfer window is still open.

“If there’s a player who asks to leave… I don’t know. I am very happy with the players I have. I don’t want players to leave.”

Mourinho has indicated he is satisfied with the squad but could react if there was a sudden departure in the final week of the transfer window, a scenario which is unlikely.

Over the past week, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a switch back to boyhood side Liverpool, an unlikely move that the Reds are said to have no interest in.