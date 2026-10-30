Flick hails Lamine Yamal's reaction to missing out on Ballon d'Or ahead of Alaves test

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal makes a speech after winning the Young Talent of the Year trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has "reacted very well" following the disappointment of the Ballon d'Or being awarded to Harry Kane, his coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

Despite winning LaLiga with the Catalan club and lifting the World Cup with Spain, the 19-year-old winger came third in the vote for the best player in the world on Monday, behind Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Harry Kane deserved it, but you already know what I think about Lamine. He's at the level required to win this award," Flick said ahead of the LaLiga leaders' home match against Alaves.

"I'm very proud of Lamine. He reacted very well and was very focused in training.

"That's the way to respond. His mentality is very good for the team."

Lamine will have a chance to put any lingering disappointment behind him on Saturday when Barcelona will look to correct course at home to Alaves following two high-profile defeats.

Barcelona's recent results Flashscore

After winning their first 11 matches in all competitions, Barcelona were flying but then came undone when they travelled to PSG in the Champions League last Tuesday.

That 4-2 reverse in the French capital was swiftly followed up by a Kylian Mbappe-inspired 2-1 loss at home to Real Madrid in La Liga last weekend.

"The most important thing tomorrow is to win," Flick said.

"The team is playing well, and we believe in our strengths. I've seen a good training session and a positive mood. We have to show that tomorrow.

"Alaves are a team that know how to defend well, but we're Barca, and we want to show our best version."

Barcelona are top of the table Flashscore

Barcelona still hold a two-point lead at the top of LaLiga ahead of their meeting with Alaves.

While the German coach admitted he does not like losing, he insisted that the campaign is "a long road."

"It's at the end of the season that we can win trophies," he added.

"We have to deal with it. We could have won, but we have to accept defeat and learn from it."